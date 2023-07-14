Camp stove starts fire in Deschutes River State Park

SHERMAN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Evacuation orders have now been lifted for a fire burning in the Deschutes River State Park.

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office says the fire started Thursday at about 8 p.m. after a camper’s small camp stove tipped over. It caught the table and his tent on fire, before spreading to the park.

The camper was not hurt.

The park’s recreation area was evacuated at a Level 3 “Go Now.” Sherman County Dispatch told FOX 12 the fire is now under control and evacuation orders have been lifted.

It’s not known at this time how many acres have burned.

