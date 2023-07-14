Camp stove starts fire in Deschutes River State Park

Camp stove starts fire in Deschutes River State Park
Camp stove starts fire in Deschutes River State Park(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:01 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Evacuation orders have now been lifted for a fire burning in the Deschutes River State Park.

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office says the fire started Thursday at about 8 p.m. after a camper’s small camp stove tipped over. It caught the table and his tent on fire, before spreading to the park.

The camper was not hurt.

The park’s recreation area was evacuated at a Level 3 “Go Now.” Sherman County Dispatch told FOX 12 the fire is now under control and evacuation orders have been lifted.

It’s not known at this time how many acres have burned.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kotek file photo.
Kotek signs controversial abortion, gender care, ghost gun bills into law
Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Damascus
12-year-old boy, Hillsboro man dead in murder-suicide in Damascus
11-year-olds family mourns his death after car crash
Family of 11-year-old killed in crash distraught, angry after accused DUII driver released without bail
FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in...
Soon you’ll be able to fly directly from Salem to Las Vegas, Los Angeles
Brandon Lee Allen
Police identify 33-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting

Latest News

Fisherman rescues 2 girls near Hayden Island
Murder-suicide investigation continues
Local hero Mynor saves 2 girls
Fisherman rescues 2 girls near Hayden Island
Soon you’ll be able to fly directly from Salem to Las Vegas, Los Angeles