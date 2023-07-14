Cars finally retrieved from Mount St. Helens landslide

COWLITZ COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two months after a landslide washed out State Rout 504 near Mt. Saint Helens owners are able to retrieve their stranded cars.

After a landslide knocked out a bridge leading to the Johnson Ridge Observatory, stranding drivers, a temporary road was built.

Early Friday morning six drivers met with the Washington Department of Transportation to get their cars back from the observatory parking lot.

Roger Freeborn had to leave his car behind after the damage following the landslide stranded dozens. To his surprise, his car was unscathed when he went to find his car on Friday.

“I thought they were going to be covered with dust or who knows what,” Freeborn said. “Windows broken out or whatever, but no. a couple birds left me a little present on the hood and everything’s fine.”

All cars started on the first try.

The temporary road is only open to the Department of Transportation and U.S. Forest Service with plans to open back up to the public next spring.

