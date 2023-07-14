Even hotter Saturday, cooldown coming Monday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It warmed up quickly Friday afternoon, with some metro area temperatures hitting the low 90s by 4 p.m. We expect highs to top out in the low to mid 90s today.

Tomorrow will be a hair warmer, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s. The areas that are more sheltered from the northwest wind are more likely to be in the upper 90s- that includes areas further south along the I-5 corridor that are getting more of a northerly flow. Two factors are keeping Portland area temperatures out of the 100-degree range: a stronger onshore flow, and high clouds. This will also keep the coastline nice and cool (60s and 70s). It’ll definitely be a scorcher east of the mountains, though. The east end of the Gorge and parts of eastern Oregon will see temperatures reach the triple digits.

There is no fire weather watch anymore for the interior valleys Friday, but the National Weather Service has upgraded Saturday (2 pm to 8 pm) to a Red Flag Warning for the low humidity and gustier conditions. That being said-- in terms of fire danger we’d be a lot more concerned if this was a strong east wind event later in the season.

Models are wanting to push a trough to our northwest in a little bit more quickly now, so that’s why we may struggle to hit 90 degrees on Sunday. By Sunday night we’re seeing that big surge of marine air, which will bring back the marine layer (clouds) and cool us back down into the 70s on Monday. We will warm back up Tuesday and beyond, but that super strong ridge isn’t looking as strong anymore. That means we may stay out of the 90s through Friday, but still see plenty-warm and sunny afternoons.

