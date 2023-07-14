Firefighters rescue donkey stuck in creek in Multnomah County

A donkey that had been stuck in a creek for hours was rescue by firefighters Thursday afternoon.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:38 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A donkey that had been stuck in a Multnomah County creek for hours was rescue by firefighters Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters from Scappoose Fire and Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a donkey stuck in a creek near Northwest Cornelius Pass Road and Northwest St. Helens Road just after 6 p.m. PF&R said the donkey had been stuck there since 7 a.m.

PF&R said the donkey had been working to try to free itself all day and was exhausted.

A rope rescue team also responded to help firefighters. Crews used a fire hose and rope to help free the donkey from the creek and get it to a safe location.

The donkey couldn’t stand at first, then rescuers were able to get it on its feet at one point. PF&R said crews had to carry the donkey on a medical tarp after it was too tired to continue on its own.

There’s no word on the donkey’s current condition.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

