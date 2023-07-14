On the Go with Ayo at Cathedral Park Jazz Festival

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Over a dozen local artists will be taking the stage at the Cathedral Park Jazz Festival this weekend.

The three-day music festival under the St. Johns Bridge begins Friday.

While the event is free, people can support the festival through cash donations and purchasing drinks from the beer and wine garden. There will also be food carts and booths.

To learn more about the Cathedral Park Jazz Festival, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.