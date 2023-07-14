Hot afternoons ahead

Good morning! Our mini heat wave begins today across the Portland/Vancouver metro area. Temperatures ended up reaching 88 degrees in both Portland & Salem on Thursday, and I suspect we’ll be several degrees warmer this afternoon. Expect to see abundant sunshine with highs in the low 90s. A heat advisory goes into effect this afternoon for the central & southern Willamette Valley (including Albany & Corvallis) since temperatures will be several degrees warmer to the south.

Saturday still looks like our hottest day of the week as high pressure builds overhead. However, temperatures may not be quite as hot as previously anticipated (at least in the metro area). Some high thin clouds will build in toward the end of the day, and a breezy north/northwesterly wind will be with us through the hottest time of the day. That’s technically an onshore flow, which may keep most of the metro area below 95 degrees. That being said, it’ll still be plenty hot, and even hotter in the central Willamette Valley (likely 96-98 degrees).

In terms of fire danger, the National Weather Service has cancelled the fire weather watch for today. However, there’s still one posted for the Willamette Valley on Saturday. Tomorrow afternoon in particular will feature elevated fire danger due to hot, dry and breezy conditions. At this time though, I don’t think we’ll reach critical fire danger since the wind will be pointed onshore as opposed to offshore. Just a refresher, offshore wind moves from land to sea and brings extremely dry air. That won’t be the case this weekend.

We’ll have one more very warm day on Sunday with highs near 90 degrees. Much cooler air arrives Monday, bringing widespread cloud cover west of the Cascades and highs in the upper 70s. Most signs point to another warming trend mid to late next week, but I don’t see any extreme heat coming. Expect highs to return to the upper 80s Wednesday & Thursday.

Stay cool out there, and have a great Friday!

