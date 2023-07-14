Kah-Nee-Ta Resort in Warm Springs plans on summer 2024 opening, could see soft opening this fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Kah-Nee-Ta resort on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation closed after decades in 2018 due to financial troubles, leaving more than 100 people without jobs.

Everything appeared to be on track for a big reopening day in June, but historic weather made it impossible.

On May 16, a storm including marble-sized hailstones damaged the roof, tore trees from the ground and ruined equipment.

“In less than a two hour period we had five inches of rain, and winds were somewhere between 60 and 80 miles per hour,” said Kah-Nee-Ta CEO Jim Souers.

It was around a half-million dollar loss, pushing back the grand opening until June 2024, so that the resort can still have the chance to open at the start of summer.

However, visitors could catch a glimpse in the coming months.

“We believe we could have a portion of the resort open in the fall,” Souers said, “The lodgings, accommodations, the hotel, the RV…and then the pool facility.”

He said that soft opening all depends on the financial partners they are able to find.

Eventually, the new features will include several pools and soaking tubs filled by the nearby hot springs, food carts and a restaurant, and a remodel of their 30-room motel- qualities that directors hope will make it worth the wait.

“Really this is a full-fledged hot springs resort as well as the recreational experience that people have known for 40 years, and want to come back,” Souers said.

The resort will provide around 100 jobs, and in the past it generated between $1-$2 million a year for the local economy; a huge impact for a space like Warm Springs.

“This is the largest job program the tribe has or has come across in maybe the last 4 or 5 years,” Souers added.

He said in his 22 years living in Warm Springs, he’s never seen a storm like the one in May, and he doesn’t expect to see one again.

“That’s not normal, that’s not common,” Souers said. “In my opinion and others I’ve talked to, this is a pretty rare experience that we had.”

Special features will also include a sports pool, a mini golf course, a lazy river, a sports bar, a clubhouse for the RV park, and rebuilt irrigation and heating/air conditioning systems.

When it opens, you will be able to book tickets here.

