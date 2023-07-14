‘Let Her Rip’ event will teach local girls how to wake board, surf at Willamette Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Boat dealership Mastercraft will be holding a ‘Let Her Rip’ training event this weekend at Willamette Park to empower girls to explore the world of boating and water sports, all in the name of charity.

This is the third year of Mastercraft’s program and the first time it has come to the Portland area.

NWX Venture and Northwest Boat Sports will be teaching 36 girls how to wakeboard or wake surf on the Willamette River.

Paige Stoyer, Co-founder of NWX Venture, says she wants to help girls gain confidence and learn a new skill.

“Like most sports there tends to be more men that do it,” says Stoyer. “It’s like no we wanted you to know there’s world champions that want to come out and help teach you and get you involved.”

Boarding For Breast Cancer, a non-profit, will also be in attendance. They will educate on early detection and self-checks and support those affected by breast cancer.

“We’ll be giving out materials about how to do self-checks and some other materials that Boarding For Breast Cancer provides for women, and we’re raising money to take survivors on retreats.”

Sisters Harper and Avery Patterson grew up on the river and wake surf every summer.

“When you just get on it, you feel this kind of like joy. It’s just really fun kind of cruise up and down getting on top of the wake,” says Avery. “I want to do a 360 - I really want to learn that.”

“I like the feeling too and it’s just like it feels really joyful and very calm when you’re on it and it’s just really fun,” says Harper.

