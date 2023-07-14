Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The name of a 43-year-old woman found dead near Wilsonville was released Friday by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Clarissa Anne Hammon-Sweet of Salem was found Monday at a vacant property in the 6000 block of Southwest Stafford Road by a person doing some work to prepare the place for sale.

Detectives and crime scene investigators processed the scene and searched for evidence. Then an autopsy was completed Tuesday morning.

Based on the autopsy, Hammon-Sweet’s cause of death appeared to be homicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has not named a suspect.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone with information about Clarissa Hammon-Sweet or suspicious activity in the area of the 26000 block of SW Stafford Road in the days leading up to Monday, July 10.

Contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference case #23-014348.

