Oregon domestic violence resources
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, the following resources are available. If it’s an emergency, call 911.
National Domestic Violence Hotline
Hours: 24/7. Languages: English, Spanish and 200+ through interpretation service
800-799-7233
Finding a lawyer/legal help
Financial assistance for abuse victims
Services for survivors
Find a shelter
