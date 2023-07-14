Oregon domestic violence resources

Jul. 14, 2023
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, the following resources are available. If it’s an emergency, call 911.

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Hours: 24/7. Languages: English, Spanish and 200+ through interpretation service

800-799-7233

Finding a lawyer/legal help

Financial assistance for abuse victims

Services for survivors

Find a shelter

