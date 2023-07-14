OREGON. (KPTV) – A new study is shining a light on how widespread fecal contamination is across Oregon beaches.

The study, conducted as part of Environment America’s yearly “Safe for Swimming” report, found that in 2022, 1,761 out of 3,192 tested beaches nationwide had one day where fecal contamination reached potentially unsafe levels during testing.

In Oregon, the study found that nearly all tested beaches had dangerous levels of fecal matter in the water.

Oregon’s beaches riddled with feces, report says. (Environment America)

According to Environment America, 86% of beaches tested (21 Oregon beaches) were found positive for unsafe levels of feces at least one day during the tests. To add to the dangers, 81% of Oregon beaches were found to be contaminated on more than 25% of testing days.

The nationwide average for fecal contamination in the water is 55%. Alaska and Hawaii recorded the lowest contamination with only 24% of water containing feces.

