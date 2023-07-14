Recovering addicts speak to Multnomah County commissioners about smoking kit plans

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Recovering addicts and their families spoke before Multnomah County commissioners on Thursday about the plan to distribute smoking kits.

Recovering addicts and families argued that providing supplies enables fentanyl users rather than reduce harm. However, the money has already been spend on the supplies and Vega Pederson said the plans will be on pause until the commissioners figure out a viable way to move forward.

Recovering addict Jason spoke on Thursday over his past with drugs and fight for recovery.

“For 27 years of my life I slept in the dirt,” Jason said, “and I prayed that people would just leave me alone, let me use drugs and let me die because life is not worth living.”

Jason has spent the last 12 years as a recover mentor. Before that he lived on the streets of Portland, addicted to drugs. Fourteen years ago Jason got sober thanks to a parole officer.

“I look back on those days and I’m like, I am so glad you didn’t let me die.”

He was one of a dozen or more people who shared their stories surrounding addiction. They hoped to provide some personal anecdotes to show what people in the community are dealing with daily, and why drug paraphernalia shouldn’t be passed out by the county.

Kristen Olson shared her sister’s story.

“What is very sad to me is the idea that my little sister who’s been addicted to drugs for decades will be handed needles and foil by the county.” Olson said.

The testimonies come after the county put their harm reduction initiative on pause. The plan was to distribute foil, straw and pipes to drug users. The county hoped to simultaneously connect users to resources like addiction and mental health services when given the supplies.

Olson hopes they don’t revive the plan.

“I believe her life is about to come to an end because Multnomah County is not pursuing detox and recovery for drug addicts,” Olson explained. “Instead, they are engaged in this policy of handing out paraphernalia and I’m very nervous that if we don’t invest in recovery-based programs, fentanyl will continue to kill people in Portland.”

It’s not just the community who have pushed back on the idea. Fellow commissioner Sharon Mejeran said this plan wasn’t well thought out, calling Vega Pederson out for not taking accountability.

“The choice was made to pursue this program to invest the resources by you, Chair Vega Pederson,” Mejeran said. “When there was some pushback and calling out by the public, I was concerned that you put the blame on the health department. You’re in charge of the health department, you knew about this back in early May and yet when things turned around, you could’ve talked about this with us in May, June.”

Chair Jessica Vega Pederson sent a statement Tuesday saying she paused the initiative based on a “lack of communication from the health department”. Though back in May, she knew the health department was going to spend more than $80,000 on the supplies.

“What I also wanted to be transparent about,” Vega Pederson said, “was like the next step in that, which should’ve happened, which was sharing that with the board, engaging with partners on that making sure we had done all the things necessary to put this program into action. I will continue to be transparent about that, that is the kind of leader I am.”

