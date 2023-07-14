Road closed for investigation after deadly crash in Multnomah

Las autoridades dicen que el conductor que atropelló a la víctima se quedó en la escena.
Las autoridades dicen que el conductor que atropelló a la víctima se quedó en la escena.(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly crash in the Multnomah neighborhood has Southwest Barbur Boulevard closed in all directions.

On Friday around 2:30 p.m. Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a crash in the 9500 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard, just east of the Barbur Transit Station.

When emergency medical services and officers arrived to the scene they found a two-vehicle crash. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with injuries. According to police the patients condition is unknown.

During the investigation Southwest Barbur Boulevard is closed both directions between Southwest Capitol Highway and Southwest 30th Avenue.

If anyone has information about the crash and has not already spoken to officers please email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-184916.

