‘Rotting hooves’: Scio man arrested after 26 sheep found abused, neglected

File.
File.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:25 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIO Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies say 26 sheep have been seized after being found abused and neglected in Linn County.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded Wednesday to the 40000 block of Rodgers Mountain Loop.

Investigating deputies were given permission to enter from the landowner who was renting out the property to 43-year-old Brian Dietrich, of Scio.

SEE ALSO: Kotek signs controversial abortion, gender care, ghost gun bills into law

Deputies soon discovered animals in various stages of neglect, including sheep with rotting hooves, wounds in their chests from being forced to lay for extended periods and several already dead.

The little water that was available was filled with algae and bugs, LCSO said.

During the raid, 26 sheep were seized, with 8 showing signs of a bad limp and unable to walk long. The LCSO says vets are working closely with hopes of helping the animals recover.

Dietrich was taken into custody and arrested on 26 counts of Animal Neglect II before being booked into the Linn County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kotek file photo.
Kotek signs controversial abortion, gender care, ghost gun bills into law
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Damascus
12-year-old boy, Hillsboro man dead in murder-suicide in Damascus
11-year-olds family mourns his death after car crash
Family of 11-year-old killed in crash distraught, angry after accused DUII driver released without bail
FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in...
Soon you’ll be able to fly directly from Salem to Las Vegas, Los Angeles

Latest News

Timbers’ legend Diego Valeri signs one-day contract to retire with club
Diego Valeri.
Timbers’ legend Diego Valeri signs one-day contract to retire with club
Firefighters rescue donkey stuck in creek in Multnomah County
Camp stove starts fire in Deschutes River State Park