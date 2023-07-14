Things to do in Portland this weekend

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:27 PM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Another hot weekend is ahead of us and there’s plenty of free events to get you out of the house and doing something fun.

The Cathedral Park Jazz Festival will be ongoing from Friday to Sunday. Friday will feature blues music while Saturday and Sunday will premiere a mixture of jazz, soul, and Latin music.

The ongoing Summer Free for All continues this weekend with events in Lincoln Park, Colonel Summers Park, Sellwood Park and Kenilworth Park.

Friday evening brings Comedy in the Park at 6:30 p.m. where people can enjoy live comedy. Bring a picnic and your dog to have a fun evening.

If you’re looking for local-grown groceries and vendors the PSU Farmers Market will be running 8:30 a.m. to 2 on Saturday. Get fresh vegetables, fruit, meat, flowers and other food products produced locally.

The ongoing Portland Pride Week festivities conclude on Sunday. Visit this article for a list on events happening this weekend.

The Gresham Arts Festival will be celebrating 21 years on Saturday and runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with live entertainment, an artist market and kids village.

For a late afternoon and evening activity visit the Mississippi Street Fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to enjoy music, food and vendors. The street fair spans from north Mississippi avenue to Fremont to Skidmore.

Remember, as the weather heats up it’s important to stay hydrated and stay cool. Visit this page to see tips on preventing heat sickness in hot weather.

