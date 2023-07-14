Timbers’ legend Diego Valeri signs one-day contract to retire with club

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:32 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Timbers club legend Diego Valeri is training one more time with the team before wrapping up his career in soccer as a Timber.

Valeri, 37, a Timbers’ legend and former captain signed a one-day contract with the club. On Friday morning, Valeri began training with the team at the Timbers Training Center before he puts on the green and gold uniform one last time Saturday.

“When I first came to Portland, the most important thing to me was to honor the club’s history and bring the highest prestige to the Timbers,” Valeri said. “Today, returning to retire a Portland Timber, I feel fulfilled about my journey and adventure with the club and am so thankful for the love the city gave to me.”

SEE ALSO: After 9 years with club, Timbers officially announce Valeri’s departure

Valeri left the Timbers in 2022 as the club leader in goals scored with 100 and in assists. The midfielder made his debut on loan from Argentina in 2013 before leading the club to an MLS Cup in 2015, winning the League MVP title in 2017 and having been named one of the MLS 25 greatest players.

“It is only fitting that Diego Valeri will officially retire a Portland Timber,” said owner Merritt Paulson. “He gave so much to our club and we can never give back what he has given us. It will be amazing for fans to have the opportunity to recognize Diego publicly Saturday when we induct him into the Ring of Honor.”

Before Saturday’s match against Columbus Crew S.C., the club will recognize Valeri by inducting him into the Ring of Honor.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

