World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events

Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to...
Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women’s races, world cycling governing body the UCI said Friday.(Ted Eytan / CC BY-SA 2.0/Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:20 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women’s races, world cycling governing body the UCI said Friday.

The decision came after American rider Austin Killips became the first openly transgender woman to win an official cycling event earlier this year.

“From now on, female transgender athletes who have transitioned after (male) puberty will be prohibited from participating in women’s events on the UCI International Calendar — in all categories — in the various disciplines,” the international federation said in a statement.

The UCI said the ban, starting on Monday, was necessary “to ensure equal opportunities.”

Killips rode to victory in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Gila, one of the marquee U.S. stage races. Her victory provoked a negative reaction by some cycling fans and former racers.

Despite the ban, UCI president David Lappartient said “the UCI would like to reaffirm that cycling — as a competitive sport, leisure activity or means of transport — is open to everyone, including transgender people, whom we encourage like everyone else to take part in our sport.”

Governing bodies in track and field and swimming have barred athletes who underwent male puberty from competing in international women’s events.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kotek file photo.
Kotek signs controversial abortion, gender care, ghost gun bills into law
Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Damascus
12-year-old boy, Hillsboro man dead in murder-suicide in Damascus
11-year-olds family mourns his death after car crash
Family of 11-year-old killed in crash distraught, angry after accused DUII driver released without bail
FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in...
Soon you’ll be able to fly directly from Salem to Las Vegas, Los Angeles
Brandon Lee Allen
Police identify 33-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting

Latest News

One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you...
World War II veteran takes to the skies for his 101st birthday
One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you...
World War II veteran takes to the skies for his 101st birthday
Camp stove starts fire in Deschutes River State Park
Camp stove starts fire in Deschutes River State Park
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain, Friday, July 14, 2023....
Kevin Spacey denies that crotch-grabbing was his ‘trademark’ pickup move