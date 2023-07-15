Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas, Texas

Police in Waxahachie on Saturday morning issued an Amber Alert for Tanya Jackson, 11, last seen...
Police in Waxahachie on Saturday morning issued an Amber Alert for Tanya Jackson, 11, last seen Friday in Dallas.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:37 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Waxahachie, Texas issued an Amber Alert Saturday morning for an 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas.

Tanya Jackson was reportedly last seen in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at 8 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Jackson is described to be 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with red letters.

Police believe the girl is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released
Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
FILE - This Thursday, May 28, 2020, file photo shows Haystack Rock is seen in the distance from...
Oregon’s beaches riddled with feces, report says
Kotek file photo.
Kotek signs controversial abortion, gender care, ghost gun bills into law
Man shot dead in Gresham
Man shot dead in Gresham

Latest News

Congregation member Gayle McFarland, of Montpelier, Vt., collects sodden table cloths in the...
Vermont starts long road to recovery from historic floods, helped by army of volunteers
Advocates have voiced concerns about drowning risks from the buoys and environmentalists...
Mexico files border boundaries complaint over Texas’ floating barrier plan on Rio Grande
Advocates have voiced concerns about drowning risks from the buoys and environmentalists...
Floating border barrier installed near Eagle Pass
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history