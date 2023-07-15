Another hot day on tap

Happy Saturday morning,

Hopefully everyone found a way to stay cool yesterday as highs topped out at 93 in PDX. Today will be equally as hot, if not a touch warmer. We will see a few high clouds today which actually will help us not get as hot as we could have, had we been totally clear like yesterday. Even more clouds will grace our skies tomorrow, especially at the coast. Highs will be a bit cooler in the upper 80s. Then Monday we have big change as our onshore flow shifts and the wonderful cooling marine layer returns and giving us highs most likely topping out in the upper 70s. This will be short lived, however, as the trough passing through moves east quickly and by Tuesday we are back to the low 80s and climbing as a ridge builds back in over the PACNW. Highs will be back into the mid to upper 80s by the end of next week. Low will be back and forth of average in the low 60s this weekend to mid-50s mid-week, then back up again by Friday into the high 50s

A heat advisory is still in place today from noon to 9 pm. And a Red Flag Warning is in place from 2-8 pm.

