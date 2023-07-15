Dad of boy killed in Damascus murder-suicide says system failed to protect his family

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After a 12-year-old boy was murdered in his Damascus home on Wednesday, the boy’s father says the system failed to protect his family from the accused gunman.

At about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a man violating a restraining order at a home on Southeast Delia Street, but by the time officers arrived, it was too late.

Patrick Landers says his son texted him Wednesday saying that “Rick” was at the house.

He was referring to 34-year-old Rickoshay Allen Kerr, a man who was in the process of getting divorced from the boy’s sister, and who the family says was a threat.

“You don’t got a guy sitting here saying, ‘hey I want to kill myself’ and say ‘hey cool dude go ahead and go down the street,’” Landers says.

RELATED: 12-year-old boy, Hillsboro man dead in murder-suicide in Damascus

Landers raced home.

He says his daughter called 911 but was ignored. According to police, neighbors called 911 to report seeing a man with a gun in the area.

“So I come flying through there, they shoot my tires out of my truck,” Landers says. “I still get down in here, I go in the door, I see my son dead laying in the stairs.”

Landers says, “everything about him was good, he wasn’t mean, just like having fun, just a 12-year-old kid.”

When officers entered the house, they found Landers’ son and Kerr both dead from gunshot wounds. No one else was home, and investigators believe this was a murder suicide.

SEE ALSO: Kotek signs controversial abortion, gender care, ghost gun bills into law

Police say the suspect got into the house by crashing his vehicle into the garage, and two dogs at the house were also shot and killed.

“I’ll never see him again … I just want people to step up and do what they’re supposed to do,” Landers says. “This shouldn’t have happened - I mean - there’s so much that goes on. Stuff like this this could have been stopped.”

The boy’s sister had a restraining order against Kerr but says she always worried about her safety and the safety of her family.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.