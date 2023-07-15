Fire damages Forest Grove duplex, 1 dog dies

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:39 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - Forest Grove firefighters rushed to put out a fire in a duplex on Friday night.

Just after 10 p.m. Friday, FGFD tweeted it responded to a duplex on 23rd Avenue near Spruce Street. Firefighters were able to keep the fire to one bedroom.

A duplex bedroom was damaged in a fire on Friday night.
A duplex bedroom was damaged in a fire on Friday night.(Forest Grove Fire)

Firefighters said they rescued three dogs from the home and one passed away.

SEE ALSO: Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released

A cause of the fire has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released
Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
Kotek file photo.
Kotek signs controversial abortion, gender care, ghost gun bills into law
FILE - This Thursday, May 28, 2020, file photo shows Haystack Rock is seen in the distance from...
Oregon’s beaches riddled with feces, report says
Camp stove starts fire in Deschutes River State Park
Camp stove starts fire in Deschutes River State Park

Latest News

Fire damages Forest Grove duplex, 1 dog dies
Man shot dead in Gresham
Portland businesses fed up with graffiti
Graffiti in Portland
Portland businesses fed up with graffiti