Fire damages Forest Grove duplex, 1 dog dies
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:39 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - Forest Grove firefighters rushed to put out a fire in a duplex on Friday night.
Just after 10 p.m. Friday, FGFD tweeted it responded to a duplex on 23rd Avenue near Spruce Street. Firefighters were able to keep the fire to one bedroom.
Firefighters said they rescued three dogs from the home and one passed away.
A cause of the fire has not been released.
