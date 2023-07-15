Fire damages Forest Grove duplex, 1 dog dies

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - Forest Grove firefighters rushed to put out a fire in a duplex on Friday night.

Just after 10 p.m. Friday, FGFD tweeted it responded to a duplex on 23rd Avenue near Spruce Street. Firefighters were able to keep the fire to one bedroom.

A duplex bedroom was damaged in a fire on Friday night. (Forest Grove Fire)

Firefighters said they rescued three dogs from the home and one passed away.

A cause of the fire has not been released.

