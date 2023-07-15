Hwy 26 closed for large fire response west of Banks

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire that has burned multiple structures and wildland has closed U.S. 26 near Banks on Saturday morning.

Firefighters are responding a house fire near U.S. 26 on Saturday morning. (Viewer photo)

The Banks Fire District said at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, it is responded to a house on fire at U.S. 26 and Highway 47, which is the turn off to Banks. Firefighters have said the fire has spread to a mobile home and nearby wildland.

Banks Fire said everyone is believed to be out of the original house on fire. It said there are minor injuries to “several civilians.”

The fire department said U.S. 26 remains closed in the area with detours in place. It said to expect significant delays.

Firefighters say there are challenges of tight access, power lines down, limited water and the weather. They say several agencies are responding to assist.

