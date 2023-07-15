Man accused of shooting at people in homeless camp in SW Portland, indicted on 12 charges

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old man was indicted this week for shooting at three people at a southwest Portland homeless camp in March, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney on Friday.

Ryan S. Fardreamer was indicted by a grand jury on Monday for 12 charges that include attempted murder, assault and robbery.

According to the DA’s office, police were called to OHSU on March 6 when a person arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot injury.

Witnesses told police that Fardreamer drove to a homeless camp near Interstate 5 and Capitol Highway that day, then used his vehicle to block victims in.

They said he began firing shots at three people and hit a man in the leg as the man was trying to drive out of the camp.

One man that Fardreamer was targeting hit Fardreamer’s vehicle with his own as the victim tried to drive away from the encampment. According to witnesses, Fardreamer later found the man in his truck, poured gasoline over the vehicle, and threatened to set the truck on fire if he was not paid for the damage to his own vehicle.

Fardreamer was indicted July 10 for:

Three counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm

One count of Assault in the Second Degree with a Firearm

One count of Attempted Assault in the First Degree with a Firearm

One count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm

One count of Robbery

One count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm

One count of Possession of a Loaded Firearm

Once count of Menacing

Two counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Following his indictment, the court issued a warrant and Fardreamer was arrested the next day.

At the time of the arrest, police said Fardreamer had two firearms with him. According to the DA’s office, Fardreamer has multiple felony convictions from other states, including fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in Minnesota and third-degree sexual assault in Iowa. He is facing an additional charge for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Because of the violent crimes he is charged with, prosecutors have asked the court to not release Fardreamer before his trial. A hearing for the request is set for August, the DA’s office said.

