Man shot dead in Gresham

Man shot dead in Gresham
Man shot dead in Gresham(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is dead after a shooting in Gresham Friday, according to the Gresham Police Department.

At about 3:30 p.m., police responded to the report of a shooting in the 300 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound wo was pronounced dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Dad of boy killed in Damascus murder-suicide says system failed to protect his family

A FOX 12 crew observed police activity focused on an apartment unit and witnesses told the crew that they heard several gunshots from the apartment Friday afternoon.

The major crimes team is investigating the shooting as a homicide, police said.

Man shot dead in Gresham
Man shot dead in Gresham(KPTV)

This is a developing story and more details will be added as available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kotek file photo.
Kotek signs controversial abortion, gender care, ghost gun bills into law
Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Damascus
12-year-old boy, Hillsboro man dead in murder-suicide in Damascus
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
11-year-olds family mourns his death after car crash
Family of 11-year-old killed in crash distraught, angry after accused DUII driver released without bail
FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in...
Soon you’ll be able to fly directly from Salem to Las Vegas, Los Angeles

Latest News

Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released
Dad of boy killed in Damascus murder-suicide says system failed to protect his family
Dad of boy killed in Damascus murder-suicide says system failed to protect his family
Dad of boy killed in Damascus murder-suicide says system failed to protect his family
Cars finally retrieved from Mount St. Helens landslide