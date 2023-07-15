PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is dead after a shooting in Gresham Friday, according to the Gresham Police Department.

At about 3:30 p.m., police responded to the report of a shooting in the 300 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound wo was pronounced dead at the scene.

A FOX 12 crew observed police activity focused on an apartment unit and witnesses told the crew that they heard several gunshots from the apartment Friday afternoon.

The major crimes team is investigating the shooting as a homicide, police said.

Man shot dead in Gresham (KPTV)

This is a developing story and more details will be added as available.

