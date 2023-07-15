Not so hot Sunday, then much cooler and comfortable start to work week

Today is the hottest day of our “mini” heat wave. Temperatures are peaking in the mid-upper 90s along the I-5 corridor from Vancouver down to Eugene. Portland is 95 at 4pm so we’ll likely end up around 96-97. Luckily, humidity is low enough that the “Heat Index” is a bit cooler in the lower 90s. That’s a measure of temperature plus humidity often used east of the Rockies in sweatier places. The point is that it’s a dry heat again today.

A push of cooler marine air has begun this afternoon through the Coast Range gaps and up the Columbia River. This brings 6-10 degrees cooling tomorrow and that puts us right back into the “just barely hot” range for Sunday afternoon. Under sunny skies we should top out right around 90 tomorrow. A thicker marine layer at the coastline means a cloudier start and a cooler afternoon out there as well.

A major push of cool marine air plus a weather disturbance moving overhead tomorrow night ends the hot weather. Monday should be very nice, morning clouds then partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs only in the mid to upper 70s should be quite refreshing.

The rest of next week features mainly sunny skies with a thickening marine layer late week for slightly cooler temperatures. The good news is that the massive/sprawling upper-level high pressure area bringing record heat to the southern USA is not forecast to pop up over the Pacific Northwest in the next week or so. That eliminates the threat for a big heat wave in Oregon and Washington. But our warmer than normal summer will continue through the foreseeable future.

