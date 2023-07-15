Stolen yacht runs aground south of Newport

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The U.S. Coast Guard said a yacht stolen from Newport on Friday night has been recovered after running aground about seven miles south on the Oregon coast.

USCG said the 41-foot cabin cruiser yacht was stolen from Newport Friday night. It ran aground at nearby Lost Creek State Park just after 8:30 p.m. The person onboard swam to shore and was in an altered state. First responders said the person claimed to have fallen asleep on board.

The Coast Guard assisted local authorities with a ship and helicopter. It is monitoring the beached boat for any pollutants.

A stolen yacht that ran aground south of Newport on Friday is being monitored by the United States Coast Guard. (Steven Lowe)

Local law enforcement has not released the name or charges the suspect is facing.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

