Third annual breast cancer awareness jersey auction a success at Raptors Field

RIDGEFIELD Wash. (KPTV) - The third annual breast cancer awareness jersey auction at the Ridgefield Raptors stadium was a success Friday with all benefits going to the Pink Lemonade Project.

The Pink Lemonade Project is a Vancouver based non-profit that has connected over 12,000 women with breast cancer to emotional, psychological and financial support.

Susan Stearns, a breast cancer survivor and CEO of The Pink Lemonade Project was tickled pink as the Raptors assisted with raising more than $10,000 the past two summers selling shirts.

“It is that peer support and that community while you are digging out that keeps hope alive,” Stearns said, “and keep marching day by day and looking forward and try to put your life back together after a breast cancer diagnosis.”

Drea Stayberg sang the national anthem at the game on Friday and is a breast cancer survivor.

“My story, I have a good ending because I came through it,” Stayberg explained. “I am a survivpr and there were other people I met and unfortunately, they are not around today and that breaks my heart. It means a lot to be a part of something and Pink Lemonade Project makes that happen.”

The Pink Lemonade Project executive board member Sonja Trytko has been battling breast cancer for 12 years.

“Being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer,” Trytko said, “which is technically a terminal diagnosis, one of the things that has helped me really with my own mental health and own feeling around breast cancer and grappling with that type of diagnosis, has been to give back to the community.”

The Raptors won the first half-championship in the West Coast League. The girlfriends run/walk to benefit the Pink Lemonade Project will be on the Vancouver Waterfront on October 8.

