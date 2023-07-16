1 dead in Gresham stabbing
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead after a stabbing in Gresham Sunday morning, police said.
The Gresham Police Department said just after 7 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 900 block of Northeast 165th Avenue. When they arrived, they found the victim dead.
Officers said one person is in custody. The East County major crimes team has started a homicide investigation.
No other details are immediately available.
