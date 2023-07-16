1 injured, 1 arrested after gunfire between vehicles in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One man was injured and a second man was arrested after shots were fired between two vehicles Friday evening in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 7:30 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2700 block of Southeast 115th Avenue. When police arrived, they found evidence of gunfire but no suspects or victims.

SEE ALSO: Stolen yacht runs aground south of Newport

A short time later, 911 received a report of a man in his 60s was suffering from a gunshot wound at the 15200 block of Southeast Stark Street. The man told police that he had been shot on SE 115th Avenue, south of Division Street, around the time of the initial report of gunfire. The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

After an initial investigation, police determined the victim and suspect had been in two vehicles driving south on 115th Avenue. The suspect in the tailing vehicle shot at the victim car, injuring the victim.

Detectives identified a possible suspect and tracked him to an apartment where they believed he was staying near Northeast 159 Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

Less than three hours after the initial call, police surrounded the apartment and arrested the suspect at about 10:30 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Fire damages Forest Grove duplex, 1 dog dies

The suspect was identified as 52-year-old Kelvin O. Malone and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Malone faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Executing a search warrant, officers also found and seized a semiautomatic handgun as evidence.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-185173.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.