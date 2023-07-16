A bit cooler today, even more tomorrow with a marine layer bringing cool air and cloud cover

Good morning and happy Sunday,

The clouds and cooler air came in just late enough to get us to 96 yesterday in PDX. The coastline is a bit warmer this morning but the valley is a bit cooler than yesterday. Highs today will be cooler mostly likely topping out in the upper 80s. The next trough starts to bring in a nice cooling marine layer and more cloud cover. We hit the peak of the cooler temperatures tomorrow with highs dropping into the mid to upper 70s. We don’t stay cool for long as the next ridge starts to build Tuesday and our highs are right back into the mid-80s and continue to climb into the upper 80s to low 90s by Wednesday. After this the upper level pattern builds we stay on the backside of the ridge as it moves east and our highs will back off a little each day but we remain in the 80s all week and into next weekend.

Lows will mainly remain at or above average all week in the upper 50s to low 60s. The only exception will be Tuesday morning after the cooler day on Monday. We’ll start Tuesday off in the mid-50s

