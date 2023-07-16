Crews battle 2-alarm blaze at ‘overfilled’ Milwaukie house

Firefighters respond to a house that went up in flames early Sunday in Milwaukie.
Firefighters respond to a house that went up in flames early Sunday in Milwaukie.(Clackamas Fire)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:49 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire at a house “overfilled” with items spread to another house and tall tress in Milwaukie early Sunday morning, according to the Milwaukie Police Department.

MPD said just before 3 a.m. Sunday, officers found a home engulfed in fire in the 2900 block of Southeast Harrison Street. Clackamas Fire and Portland Fire & Rescue battled the flames in a two-alarm response. Officers saw the fire spreading to nearby tall trees. They found a woman outside who said she lived there, and everyone was out of the house. The house was overfilled with household items, which made it challenging to put out the blaze.

A house "overfilled" with items caught fire and spread to a house next door on Sunday morning in Milwaukie.(Clackamas Fire)

Officers saw the fire spreading to the house next door. They went inside to evacuate the residents. Everyone made it out safely and no injuries were reported in the fire.

Witnesses said they saw one or more people in the immediate area of the house just prior to the fire starting. Anyone who may know who the person or people may be is asked to contact officer Campos at camposme@milwaukieoregon.gov. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

