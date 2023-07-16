Diego Valeri becomes 6th Timber in Ring of Honor

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Columbus was the club the Timbers defeated for their lone MLS Cup in 2015 as Diego Valeri scored the fastest goal in final history, just 27 seconds into the match.

Saturday night at Providence Park was all about No. 8, the club’s all-time leader in goals and assists, becoming the sixth member of the PTFC Ring of Honor.

Diego Valeri will forever be etched in soccer city lore.

“I am happy that soccer chose this place for me,” Valeri says. “I have a feeling of satisfaction, or all the journey we have gone with the city, with the club.” El Maestro with an encore. “This is our second home,” Valeri says. “Our adopted home so for me, that meant everything.”

The 37-year-old last laced up the gameday boots for the green and gold during his ninth and final season in 2021.

“The last time I left this temple of soccer, I was crying. It was a special day because it was MLS Cup final (2021) but it wasn’t the best to do it and to have the chance to hug my teammates and have a different feeling now, it’s great.”

A Major League Soccer Cup champ in 2015 alongside Diego Chara nnd Darlington Nagbe, the 2017 league MVP from Argentina is the first modern-era Timber in the ring of honor.

“This is joy, this is joy. This is a word that describes this moment.”

‘El Rey,’ the latest king in the ring, joining the late Clive Charles and Jimmy Conway along with Mick Hoban and John Bain from the NASL days along with Timber Jim.

El Rey’s 100 goals and 104 assists in 306 appearances sits at the top of the Timbers’ lists for all eras dating back to 1975.

“Almost all of the wishes I had when I arrived, they came true.”

In a world where physical ticket stubs fail to exist, this commemorative piece is one to treasure for the first 20,000 through the gates in Goose Hollow.

