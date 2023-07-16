Driver of truck wanted for hit-and-run that killed Portland woman

Driver of truck wanted for hit-and-run that killed Portland woman
Driver of truck wanted for hit-and-run that killed Portland woman(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:25 PM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police released pictures Saturday of a truck they said was possibly connected to a hit-and-run that killed a 35-year-old Portland woman in May.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Lara C. Morrow was walking on May 24 in the 12200 block of Southeast Division Street when she was struck and killed by a passing vehicle that did not stop.

On Saturday, police said they believe the vehicle was a green Ford F-250 or F-350 with four doors, lifted suspension and a matching green camper shell or canopy. They released low-resolution photos that were captured by distant surveillance cameras.

Traffic Investigations Unit investigators would like to speak with the driver of this vehicle or anyone with more information regarding this incident, the driver, or the pickup. Please e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: TIU and reference case number 23-135823.

