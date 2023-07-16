Cougar spotted on Haystack Rock, beach closed

Cougar
File: Cougar(Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:47 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KPTV) - The beach at Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach is closed due to a cougar sighting Sunday morning, police said.

The Cannon Beach Police Department said on Facebook to avoid the beach around Haystack Rock. It is closing down the beach for safety because of a cougar spotted in the area. Police said they will provide an update when the beach reopens.

The beach at Haystack Rock is closed due to a cougar sighting We will update the public when it reopens, until notice please avoid the area.

Posted by Cannon Beach Police Department on Sunday, July 16, 2023

The Cannon Beach Fire District said it is responding with police to the beach. Responders on jet skis saw the the cougar on the north side of the rock, but have since lost sight of it. They are continuing to look for it.

On Friday, Oregon State Parks said there were multiple cougar sightings reported at Nehalem Bay State Park in Manzanita. It prompted a closure of the eastern section of the Loop Trail at the park.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

