Level 3, ‘Go Now’ evacuations in place for Skamania Co. wildfire

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON, Wash. (KPTV) - Immediate evacuations are in effect for residents near Carson, Wash. for a wildfire that began Sunday afternoon.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said the Bear Creek Fire burning near Carson is growing in size. It is issuing Level 3, “Go Now” evacuations for all of Bear Creek Road and Wind River Highway from mileposts 3 to 4. A Level 1, “Be Ready” evacuation is in place for Old State Road.

People can watch the sheriff’s office Facebook page for up-to-the-minute evacuation details and information.

SCSO said resources are being sent to fight the fire. It does not know how it started.

If you have photos or videos of the fire, please share them with FOX 12 via this link

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

