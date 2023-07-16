Level 3, ‘Go Now’ evacuations in place for Skamania Co. wildfire

CARSON, Wash. (KPTV) - Immediate evacuations are in effect for residents near Carson, Wash. for a wildfire that began Sunday afternoon.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said the Bear Creek Fire burning near Carson is growing in size. It is issuing Level 3, “Go Now” evacuations for all of Bear Creek Road and Wind River Highway from mileposts 3 to 4. A Level 1, “Be Ready” evacuation is in place for Old State Road.

People can watch the sheriff’s office Facebook page for up-to-the-minute evacuation details and information.

SCSO said resources are being sent to fight the fire. It does not know how it started.

