Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested

Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:52 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) - A 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart in southeastern New Hampshire, authorities said Saturday.

Somersworth police said they arrested a local man, Brian Roberge, after responding to a call about the late Friday killing. At the scene, they found Jan VanTassel, of Center Ossipee, unresponsive with head and facial injuries. First responders determined he was dead.

Police said they think Roberge killed VanTassel by striking him repeatedly in the head and face.

Roberge is charged with second-degree murder. He is due in court Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday if Roberge had an attorney yet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released
Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released
FILE - This Thursday, May 28, 2020, file photo shows Haystack Rock is seen in the distance from...
Oregon’s beaches riddled with feces, report says
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
A house and wildland fire has closed Highway 26 near Banks on Saturday.
House fire spreads to trees, burns ‘several’ homes near Banks
Kotek file photo.
Kotek signs controversial abortion, gender care, ghost gun bills into law

Latest News

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Driver of truck wanted for hit-and-run that killed Portland woman
Driver of truck wanted for hit-and-run that killed Portland woman
File - An Amber Alert for 11-year-old Tanya Jackson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas
Officials give update on Henry County mass shooting that left at least 4 dead