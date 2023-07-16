Motorcyclist dies in crash in N Portland, prompts chase to Gresham

EMS and police face several challenges responding
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:58 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash, and officers chased another motorcyclist who drove through the investigation scene on Saturday night in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, North Precinct and traffic division officers working a street racing mission responded to a crash at North Marine Drive and North Bybee Lake Road. When they arrived, they found a motorcycle that had crashed into the side of an SUV. The motorcyclist was dead.

SEE ALSO: Teen girl falls from parade trailer, run over in Battle Ground

Officers requested paramedics for the two people in the SUV. They said the ambulance was significantly delayed because of street racing happening at North Marine Drive and the I-5 interchange blocking all traffic. The ambulance had to use a detour to approach from the west. The two people in the SUV were not seriously injured and treated at the scene.

Police said during the investigation, a motorcyclist went around the street closure established by officers. The motorcyclist sped through the investigation scene and nearly hit two officers, including the North Precinct commander. A traffic officer tried to follow him, but he kept going. He led police on a chase that lasted nearly an hour and covered sidewalks, parks and the Springwater Trail in Gresham. Officers were able to arrest him at Southeast Woodland Drive and Southeast Eagle Lane in Gresham. His name and charges have not been released.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn:TIU and reference case number 23-186244. It is the 37th crash death this year and the second in just over five hours.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire spreads to trees, burns ‘several’ homes near Banks
House fire spreads to trees, burns ‘several’ homes near Banks
Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released
Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released
Teen girl falls from parade trailer, run over in Battle Ground
Teen girl falls from parade trailer, run over in Battle Ground
FILE - This Thursday, May 28, 2020, file photo shows Haystack Rock is seen in the distance from...
Oregon’s beaches riddled with feces, report says
The Coast Guard said a stolen yacht washed on shore around 8:30 Friday night.
Stolen yacht runs aground south of Newport

Latest News

File: Cougar
Cougar spotted on Haystack Rock, beach closed
Motorcyclist dies in crash in N Portland, prompts chase to Gresham
House fire spreads to trees, burns ‘several’ homes near Banks
Teen girl falls from parade trailer, run over in Battle Ground