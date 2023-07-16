Motorcyclist dies in crash in N Portland, prompts chase to Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash, and officers chased another motorcyclist who drove through the investigation scene on Saturday night in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, North Precinct and traffic division officers working a street racing mission responded to a crash at North Marine Drive and North Bybee Lake Road. When they arrived, they found a motorcycle that had crashed into the side of an SUV. The motorcyclist was dead.

Officers requested paramedics for the two people in the SUV. They said the ambulance was significantly delayed because of street racing happening at North Marine Drive and the I-5 interchange blocking all traffic. The ambulance had to use a detour to approach from the west. The two people in the SUV were not seriously injured and treated at the scene.

Police said during the investigation, a motorcyclist went around the street closure established by officers. The motorcyclist sped through the investigation scene and nearly hit two officers, including the North Precinct commander. A traffic officer tried to follow him, but he kept going. He led police on a chase that lasted nearly an hour and covered sidewalks, parks and the Springwater Trail in Gresham. Officers were able to arrest him at Southeast Woodland Drive and Southeast Eagle Lane in Gresham. His name and charges have not been released.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn:TIU and reference case number 23-186244. It is the 37th crash death this year and the second in just over five hours.

