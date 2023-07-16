Name of man found dead after shooting in N Portland released

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The name of a 26-year-old man found dead after a north Portland shooting last week was released Saturday by the Portland Police Bureau.

North Precinct officers responded to the 8400 block of North Fessenden Street in the St. Johns Neighborhood just before 10 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

PPB officers arriving on the scene found the body of Tyrell W. Martin of Portland.

The medical examiner determined Martin’s death was a homicide by gunshot. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joseph Corona Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0508 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler Jennifer.Hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040 and reference case number 23-180586.

