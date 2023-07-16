Person waiting for bus dies after car crashes through SE Portland bus stop

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person is dead after a car crashed through a bus stop in southeast Portland on Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Southeast Taylor Street after reports of a crash.

Officers found a car that had crashed, rolling onto the sidewalk and through a bus stop. A person who had been waiting for the bus was declared dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and was not hurt.

During the investigation of the crash, Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard will be closed both directions between Southeast Yamhill Street and Southeast Salmon Street, police said.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov Attn: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-186008.

This is the 36th traffic death of 2023 in Portland, and the fifth in the last 10 days.

