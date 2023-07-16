Teen girl falls from parade trailer, run over in Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND Wash. (KPTV) - A 17-year-old girl was seriously injured after she fell during a parade and was run over on Saturday in Battle Ground, Wash., according to the City of Battle Ground.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the teenager was participating in the Harvest Days parade when she fell from a moving tractor trailer and was “swept underneath” near the 200 block of North Parkway Avenue, according to the city.

Parade goers rushed to tell a nearby police officer who radioed for medical help and began giving the girl first aid. When EMTs arrived minutes later, she was conscious and speaking, the city said.

She was taken to the hospital with “serious” injuries.

Police Chief Mike Fort said in a city press release that he wanted to thank the people who jumped to help.

“Thanks to their swift action, and that of our officer and emergency medical personnel, the patient was able to receive care immediately,” Fort said.

The Battle Ground Police Department, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol are are investigating the incident, the city said.

No further information was released on Saturday.

