Woman accused of shooting man in Fairview park

FAIRVIEW Ore. (KPTV) - A 32-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly shooting her significant other at a Fairview park.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to an incident at Salish Ponds Park early Friday evening.

Deputies say 32-year-old Streeter is accused of shooting her partner, who they did not release any information about, other than that he was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 12 spoke with Sam Woods, a fisherman at the park, who was shocked to hear the news.

“That’s wild,” he said. “You wouldn’t think that. Not at all. I came out here to enjoy myself, which I still am. It’s like, ‘What? This really happened last night?’ And not too far from where I am now.”

With his line in the water within 24 hours of the shooting, Woods said he was also surprised to see there doesn’t appear to be any indication of the dangerous event that transpired.

“I’m here today, and I didn’t know anything about it. For something like that to go on here, that’s ludicrous. You wouldn’t think anything like that would happen.”

Woods said he sees all kinds of foot traffic on the nearby trail. He said it’s not a place he’d typically associate with a shooting.

“You know, southeast Portland, or a drug deal gone bad. But nothing like that here. That’s just wild.”

Deputies said they gave the victim first aid until emergency medical responders arrived and he was taken to the hospital.

