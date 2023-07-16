Woman accused of shooting man in Fairview park

A 32-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly shooting her significant other at a Fairview park.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:16 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW Ore. (KPTV) - A 32-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly shooting her significant other at a Fairview park.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to an incident at Salish Ponds Park early Friday evening.

Deputies say 32-year-old Streeter is accused of shooting her partner, who they did not release any information about, other than that he was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SEE ALSO:

FOX 12 spoke with Sam Woods, a fisherman at the park, who was shocked to hear the news.

“That’s wild,” he said. “You wouldn’t think that. Not at all. I came out here to enjoy myself, which I still am. It’s like, ‘What? This really happened last night?’ And not too far from where I am now.”

With his line in the water within 24 hours of the shooting, Woods said he was also surprised to see there doesn’t appear to be any indication of the dangerous event that transpired.

“I’m here today, and I didn’t know anything about it. For something like that to go on here, that’s ludicrous. You wouldn’t think anything like that would happen.”

Woods said he sees all kinds of foot traffic on the nearby trail. He said it’s not a place he’d typically associate with a shooting.

“You know, southeast Portland, or a drug deal gone bad. But nothing like that here. That’s just wild.”

Deputies said they gave the victim first aid until emergency medical responders arrived and he was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released
Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released
FILE - This Thursday, May 28, 2020, file photo shows Haystack Rock is seen in the distance from...
Oregon’s beaches riddled with feces, report says
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
A house and wildland fire has closed Highway 26 near Banks on Saturday.
House fire spreads to trees, burns ‘several’ homes near Banks
Kotek file photo.
Kotek signs controversial abortion, gender care, ghost gun bills into law

Latest News

House fire spreads to trees, burns ‘several’ homes near Banks
Teen girl falls from parade trailer, run over in Battle Ground
Person waiting for bus dies after car crashes through SE Portland bus stop
1 injured, 1 arrested after gunfire between vehicles in SE Portland