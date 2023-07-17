3-alarm fire tears through vacant home in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A three-alarm fire tore through a vacant home in the Sunnyside neighborhood early Monday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire at Southeast 34th Avenue and Southeast Washington Street. Crews arrived to the scene and found a two-story vacant home on fire.

PF&R told FOX 12 that a third alarm was called to bring in additional resources.

Multiple power lines were down, leaving several Portland General Electric customers without power. According to PGE’s website, about 32 customers were still without power around 5 a.m.

The fire was out by 3:45 a.m., according to PF&R. Crews will be on scene throughout the morning to work on any hot spots.

This is what’s left of a home on SE 35th Ave. near Washington St. after it caught fire around 2:30 this morning. Right now, crews are tackling remaining hot spots. We’re told this home was vacant but it looks to have spread to the house next door. We’re live on @fox12oregon. pic.twitter.com/1KVhnsHKAw — Amal Elhelw (@byamalelhelw) July 17, 2023

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. An investigator has responded to the scene.

