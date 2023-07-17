$50K reward offered in search for Oregon man wanted for attempted murder of officer

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has increased a reward offered in the search for David Anthony Durham who is wanted for the attempted murder of a Lincoln City police officer in January 2011.

On Jan. 23, 2011, Durham was pulled over by a Lincoln City police officer for a traffic violation. During the stop, the FBI says Durham shot the officer multiple times, critically wounding him.

SEE ALSO: Portland metro murders linked, investigators say

Durham fled the area and police chased after him. Durham exchanged gunfire with officers before abandoning his vehicle in Waldport.

The FBI says Durham disappeared and there have been no confirmed sightings since.

“The fact that David Durham has been a free man for more than a decade after nearly killing a Lincoln City police officer is unacceptable,” says Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “We are increasing this reward from $10,000 to $50,000 in the hopes that someone comes forward with information that will help us find Durham and hold him accountable for his heinous actions.”

According to the FBI, Durham is known to possess survival skills. He was wearing full green camouflage at the time of his disappearance, as well as tan or dark boots and a dark-colored beret. In the past, he has expressed a desire to travel or is believed to have traveled to California, the Caribbean, and Thailand.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of Durham. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov, or call the nearest FBI office.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.