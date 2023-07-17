Another hot summer so far; plus no sign of extreme heat for another week or two

Our current heatwave is ending with a blast of cooler ocean air this evening. It feels great! Breezy west and northwest wind has dropped much of the metro area into the 70s at 8pm. That’s after 3 days in the 90s. This was our 3rd heatwave of the season. Luckily we’ve avoided any 100 degree or higher temperatures too. Nothing extreme yet this summer.

Quick Summary - What’s Ahead

More of the same folks! I don’t see anything above 95 degrees in the western valleys for at least a week, possibly 10 days.

There is no sign of a major heatwave in the next 10 days (several days at/above 100)

Yet I also don’t see significant cloud cover or cool/cloudy days.

Tomorrow will be refreshing; highs 75-80 in the I-5 corridor with morning clouds.

There is a SLIGHT chance for spots of drizzle in the morning or even a shower.

Enjoy the warm summer sunshine, these next 4 weeks are the peak of summer in our region.

Perfect weather for outdoor activities (hiking, camping, water play, etc...) continues.

Summer so far

It’s been warmer than normal once again; those cool summers pre-2013 seem so far back in time now don’t they? As of mid-July, which is halfway through meteorological summer, it’s the 3rd hottest first half on record. 2015 and 2021 were a bit hotter. It’s the 7th warmest 1st half in Salem (less urban influence at that station), and 4th warmest in Redmond.

Take a peek at Portland temperatures the past 30 days. Notice we’ve been consistently warmer than normal (both highs and lows) for about a month. Only 3 days have been cooler than average since that brief cool/showery spell in mid-June. That included the 2nd hottest 4th of July on record.

July is running 5th warmest on record in Portland. Redmond has been warmer than normal too

We’ve almost reached our yearly “quota” of 90 plus degree days. Today was day #12, a typical year is 14.something, which I’ll round to 15. By the way, when we say “normal”, we are typically referring to the last 30 years.

Any chance for a big heatwave the 2nd half of July?

As of this moment I don’t see a major heatwave (up around 100 or above for more than a day). These next 4 weeks are prime time for the big or extended heat events in our area. Notice the average high temperature is above 80 now through the end of August.

So far the USA has seen warmer than normal conditions in the West, South, and East, but cooler than normal this month in the middle of the country. Notice these numbers are about 4 days old too.

Right now, a sprawling upper-level ridge is centered over the Desert S.W., and we’re on the edge of it

If that ridge were to build right over the West Coast, we’d be in major heatwave territory. But no model is showing that over the next 7-10 days. Here’s the ECMWF forecast for Tuesday. The ridge squishes down a bit and spreads a bit farther east. West or southwest flow overhead for us is bringing that cooler ocean air inland.

By Friday, the ridge has rebounded just slightly, which pushes our high temperatures up to around 90 the 2nd half of the week. Very warm to hot, but no heatwave

There are hints the ridge becomes even stronger and spreads over a larger area more than a week from now. That would bring big heat into the central part of the USA.

But again, as long as it stays to our east we remain in the “not extremely hot” zone. One other benefit is that southwesterly flow overhead doesn’t tend to give us big lightning outbreaks. That’s good for fire concerns; at least then we just have to worry about humans starting fires instead.

Take a look at forecast surface temperatures from the GFS ensembles for the next 15 days. Notice no big spikes up OR down. This pattern shown above seems to be quite stable and we may just finish up July warmer/hotter than normal but without a major heatwave. We will see.

As for rain, anytime we have ridging nearby it’s tough to get a weather system inland. Right now the only wet systems are far north of us and most likely it stays that way. We could easily end up with no rain this month. About 1/4 of Julys in PDX’s 83 year weather history concluded with less than .10″ of rain.

Enjoy the warm sunshine...you know the rainy days ALWAYS come back.

