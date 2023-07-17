Drag racing is family affair for Woodburn world champ

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - It was a hot weekend on the track for one of the largest events of the season at the Woodburn dragstrip.

The Severance family lives life a quarter mile at time.

Joey Severance smokes down the asphalt of his home track in Woodburn at 270 miles-per-hour in sub-six-seconds of supercharged adrenaline.

“When it’s all ready to go and strapped in, it’s pretty exhilarating, quite a rush hitting the throttle,” says Joey. “My dad has been racing here probably since I was born.”

The Woodburn dragstrip is owned and operated by the Severance family.

“We have a really good group of fans here at Woodburn that hang out and it’s almost like it’s possessive, they take ownership,” says Joey.

Severance is the king of the hill as the reigning National Hot Rod Association world champion.

“A lot of it is because my dad works on that car, if he could work on it 24 hours a day if my mom would let him, he’s be working on it all the time.”

The 53-year-old married father of two daughters is also the proud owner now of five NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series top alcohol titles.

“Mom does a lot of work on the car and Cherie when she can go to the races, but she stays home and keeps the racetrack running and I get to go out and play,” Joey says.

Wife Cherie is the boss.

“We are pretty humble people,” Cherie says. “We appreciate what we do and it’s very exciting to watch him do things and honestly when he goes, I tell him, ‘hey dude, if you are gonna be away, you need to win, right?! If I am going to stay here, you better bring home those trophies.”

The winner’s circle is a family affair.

“Her family told her never to marry a drag racer so she must be a little rebellious, so she ended up with a drag racer,” Joey says.

Big Joe Severance is Joey’s father and crew chief. “I get to spend time with him that I didn’t get to spend earlier in my life, so I am trying to make up for it,” Joe says.

Sandy Severance is mother-in-chief. “The thing about it is, in drag racing, everybody is family,” Sandy says. “We have a lot of friends here and they are like family.”

Everything Cherie knows, she learned from her father, Jim Livingston, who first bought the track in 1971.

“It is very important to me to carry on his dedication, hard work and the legacy here in the running the track,” Cherie says.

Jimmy’s Wheelie Bar has been around since 2021. “It’s great to see her running the racetrack in the same manner that I did, you might say,” Livingston says.

The race season rips through September and the Thunder Trucks are in town this upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.