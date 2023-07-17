Driver smashes into back of police vehicle in SE Portland, faces DUI charges

LEFT: Police vehicle that was rear-ended | RIGHT: Toyota that smashed into the police vehicle
LEFT: Police vehicle that was rear-ended | RIGHT: Toyota that smashed into the police vehicle(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:33 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A suspected drunk driver was arrested Friday after police say he smashed into the back of a police vehicle that was stopped in the median with lights flashing in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., officers who were part of a Stolen Vehicle Operation were stopped on Southeast 122nd Avenue just north of Southeast Stark Street. A stolen vehicle had been spotted nearby and other members of the task force were trying to stop the vehicle near Southeast Stark Street at Southeast 125th Avenue.

SEE ALSO: Employee stabbed at Gresham residential care facility, man arrested for murder

The officers in the waiting police vehicle in the median on SE 122nd Avenue were prepared to set up a spike strip to stop the stolen vehicle.

While two officers waited inside the vehicle with red, blue and yellow warning lights flashing, a 2006 Toyota Avalon smashed into them from behind, going about 35 miles-per-hour.

The police vehicle was pushed forward about 10 feet. The officers were sore but not seriously injured, according to police. They got out of the police vehicle and arrested the driver, determining that he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.20%, two-and-a-half times the legal limit to drive.

SEE ALSO: Cougar spotted on Haystack Rock, beach closed

The driver, identified as 45-year-old Roman V. Grigorichuk of Portland, was criminally cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as cited for failing to install an ignition interlock device, driving with a suspended license and driving uninsured.

Police did not say if they recovered the stolen vehicle the police officers had been waiting for, but police did say the Stolen Vehicle Operation recovered nine vehicles Friday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire spreads to trees, burns ‘several’ homes near Banks
House fire spreads to trees, burns ‘several’ homes near Banks
Teen girl falls from parade trailer, run over in Battle Ground
Teen girl falls from parade trailer, run over in Battle Ground
Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released
Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released
A cougar is seen on Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach Sunday morning.
Cougar spotted on Haystack Rock, beach closed
FILE - This Thursday, May 28, 2020, file photo shows Haystack Rock is seen in the distance from...
Oregon’s beaches riddled with feces, report says

Latest News

Level 3, ‘Go Now’ evacuations in place for Skamania Co. wildfire
Bear Creek Fire evacuation downgraded to Level 2 ‘Be Set’ notice in Skamania County
Wildfire burning 20 acres near Estacada, Level 1 ‘Be Ready’ order in effect
Wildfire burning 20 acres near Estacada, Level 1 ‘Be Ready’ order in effect
Gresham Police
Employee stabbed at Gresham residential care facility, man arrested for murder
Stolen yacht runs aground south of Newport