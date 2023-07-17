Employee stabbed at Gresham residential care facility, man arrested for murder

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman is dead after a stabbing in Gresham Sunday morning and a man was arrested that afternoon, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the report of a stabbing at a residential care facility located at 945 Northeast 165th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman who worked at the facility dead.

On Sunday afternoon, detectives arrested 59-year-old James Smith of Gresham. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with second-degree murder.

No other details are immediately available.

