Employee stabbed at Gresham residential care facility, man arrested for murder

Gresham Police
Gresham Police(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman is dead after a stabbing in Gresham Sunday morning and a man was arrested that afternoon, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the report of a stabbing at a residential care facility located at 945 Northeast 165th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman who worked at the facility dead.

On Sunday afternoon, detectives arrested 59-year-old James Smith of Gresham. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with second-degree murder.

SEE ALSO: Woman accused of shooting man in Fairview park

No other details are immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cougar is seen on Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach Sunday morning.
Cougar spotted on Haystack Rock, beach closed
House fire spreads to trees, burns ‘several’ homes near Banks
House fire spreads to trees, burns ‘several’ homes near Banks
Teen girl falls from parade trailer, run over in Battle Ground
Teen girl falls from parade trailer, run over in Battle Ground
FILE - This Thursday, May 28, 2020, file photo shows Haystack Rock is seen in the distance from...
Oregon’s beaches riddled with feces, report says
Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released
Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released

Latest News

LEFT: Police vehicle that was rear-ended | RIGHT: Toyota that smashed into the police vehicle
Driver smashes into back of police vehicle in SE Portland, faces DUI charges
Level 3, ‘Go Now’ evacuations in place for Skamania Co. wildfire
Bear Creek Fire evacuation downgraded to Level 2 ‘Be Set’ notice in Skamania County
Wildfire burning 20 acres near Estacada, Level 1 ‘Be Ready’ order in effect
Wildfire burning 20 acres near Estacada, Level 1 ‘Be Ready’ order in effect
Stolen yacht runs aground south of Newport