Employee stabbed at Gresham residential care facility, man arrested for murder
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman is dead after a stabbing in Gresham Sunday morning and a man was arrested that afternoon, according to the Gresham Police Department.
Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the report of a stabbing at a residential care facility located at 945 Northeast 165th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman who worked at the facility dead.
On Sunday afternoon, detectives arrested 59-year-old James Smith of Gresham. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with second-degree murder.
No other details are immediately available.
