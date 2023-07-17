Getting Warmer & Sunnier Tuesday

We got some brief relief from the heat today, but that relief is short lived. Tomorrow will be another warm one as high pressure builds again.

Expect to start the day tomorrow with a few clouds, but it shouldn’t look like the overcast conditions we had this morning. Those clouds that are there will clear out quickly and by late morning we should be mostly sunny. The northern portion of the coast will also see a cloudier morning, but they should also clear fairly quickly to a sunny day. The sunshine continues through the day across Oregon and SW Washington. Temperatures will be much warmer and will climb into the mid to upper 80s for the Willamette Valley.

An even hotter day will come Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s in the Portland metro area. We will start the day sunny and shouldn’t see many clouds at all in the sky. Overnight lows will also be slightly warmer, in the low 60s, where they should remain through Saturday. We’ll get a few very warm afternoons through the rest of the workweek. Highs will likely be in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday.

We’re slightly cooler heading into the weekend, but still warm. We’ll get another day in the mid 80s on Saturday and then low to mid 80s both Sunday and Monday. We’ll likely see the return of some morning clouds starting on Saturday as well. Sunday and Monday will see overnight lows dropping back into the mid to upper 50s.

