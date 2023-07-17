Much cooler Monday! But warmer than normal summer resumes Tuesday & beyond

By Mark Nelsen
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:58 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today was our 3rd hot day with temps reaching just above 90 in the metro area, but at least not as hot as yesterday. 

The good news? A major “marine push” is in progress early this evening. That means a tremendous surge of cool ocean air is pouring over the Coast Range and arriving in the western valleys of Oregon & SW Washington. Expect a dramatic cooldown this evening accompanied by gusty west and northwest wind.  By 11pm most of the metro should be in the 60s!  Temporarily this won’t help firefighters with any developing fire due to the gusty wind.  But that marine air comes with higher humidity and a calm/cool day tomorrow.

For those of you that like clouds or partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures, tomorrow is your day!  We end up about 15 degrees cooler tomorrow and there may be a few scattered spots of morning drizzle as well.  This is due to a weak weather system passing by.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast
Tuesday and beyond that big/hot high pressure area in the southern USA expands a little closer to us again, bringing warmer than normal temperatures for the rest of the work week.  In this case that means afternoon highs in the 85-92 degree range.  Morning clouds mainly disappear the rest of the week too.

The good news is that we don’t see any significant heat wave in the next week or so.  We also don’t see thunderstorms to start fires for most of the viewing area.

