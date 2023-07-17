Much cooler today, warming back up tomorrow

Good morning! The heat wave ended Sunday evening as cooler marine air pushed inland. The result this morning is a building marine layer west of the Cascades. Most of the I-5 corridor will begin the day with cloudy skies. Areas of drizzle will also be possible from time to time. Sometime between midday and the mid afternoon, clouds will gradually clear. We might not see a complete clearing today, but there should be some decent sunshine mid to late afternoon. Expect a much cooler day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Many of you have probably heard about the extreme heat impacting the Desert Southwest. This is all linked to the same high pressure system that brought us our heat wave over the weekend. This heat ridge is pretty massive, covering much of the western & central United States. So why are we cooling down today? There’s a weak trough of low pressure sliding over British Columbia. That’s acting to nudge the heat dome to our south and east. By Tuesday and Wednesday, the cooler system will depart to the northeast, allowing for the ridge to expand back to the northwest. This time around though, it doesn’t look like it will stretch as far north over the Pacific Northwest. That being said, it will still have quite the influence on our weather pattern. Expect a lot of very warm to hot afternoons this week.

Between tomorrow & Saturday, we’ll experience mostly sunny skies inland with high temperatures between about 85 to 94 degrees. Most of our afternoons this week should be in the 80s, but one or two could exceed 90 degrees (like Wednesday). Overnights should be comfortably cool though, dropping into the 50s and low 60s.

At this time, I don’t see any signs of a soaking rain or an extended heat wave coming. Fire danger will remain fairly high though, especially for the gustier spots. A red flag warning is in effect today for a portion of the eastern Gorge and the Columbia River Basin.

Have a great Monday!

